Wednesday of this week will mark 4,300 days since the last major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger, 111-129 mph maximum sustained winds) made landfall in the U.S.
That’s almost 12 years.
The last major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. was Wilma striking Florida on October 24, 2005, one of several strong hurricanes to hit the U.S. that year. The unusual hurricane activity in 2005 was a central focus of Al Gore’s 2006 movie, An Inconvenient Truth, in which Mr. Gore suggested 2005 was going to be the new normal. As you might recall, Gore went on to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to raise awareness of the severe weather dangers from global warming.
Instead, the bottom dropped out of Atlantic hurricane activity after 2005. The “drought” of landfalling U.S. major hurricanes continues, and as seen in this graphic from WeatherStreet.com, no hurricanes have yet formed anywhere in the Atlantic basin in 2017, despite the forecast for an above-normal hurricane season:
As has been stated numerous times; the agenda of the climate change alarmists has never been about climate it is about money and political control. Al Gore is a perfect example.
Even better is an article in today’s (31 July) Wall St Journal
where David Henderson and John Cochrane quote from the IPCC: “include:”reduced gender inequality & marginalization in other forms,” “provisioning of adequate housing,””cash transfers” and “awareness raising & integrating into education.”
As we are all aware, these issues are directly related to climate change and, if instituted, as the IPCC recommends, will alleviate any concerns from that direction.
This is my prediction for what we’ll hear on the news when the next Cat3+ hurricane finds it’s way to the shores of the USA …
What should be heard: “This is first time a major hurricane has made landfall in the United States in well over a decade, in strike contrast to those predictions made by climate scientists ….”
What will be heard: “As has been predicted, major storms have become a constant issue in the warming climate of the modern world ….”
Al Gore was wrong because meteorologists were wrong. They oversimplified. It was assumed warmer ocean/atmosphere would equal stronger and more frequent hurricanes.
Two key ingredients were overlooked: necessary wind conditions (low wind shear) and humidity (air needs to be very moist, not just warm). These have mostly been absent last 12 years.
Bottom line, all four conditions need to be present in order for strong hurricanes to develop, not just two.
BTW, I think it’s a mistake to blame individual storms, like Sandy and Katrina, on climate change. This has always bugged me. The long term trend should be the focus.
Snape, you do establish a great amount of credibility when you make such a statement as your 8:25 statement.
Of course, even if one establishes a long term trend, one still has a long ways to go to establish the cause. For example, one can establish a long term trend in retreating glaciers; however, given the fact the trend has been going on for 200 years — with greater retreat earlier in that time period — the cause is probably not AGW!
I forgot about another requirement: instability! Lots of stuff have to come together to get a big storm.
For those that lived through Matthew, you don’t need a direct hit to see a lot of damage. But, we’d still consider that a “strike.”
Assumed is the key word here. ALL global warming BS is assumed. So thank you for admitting what we already knew.
Hurricane Sandy – 2012, you must have limited capacity to actually think it’s been 12 years….doctor
Sandy was a Cat 2 when it made landfall in the US.
yes.. and-it had already caved to a thinned-out tropical storm by the time it hit Madhattan
Sandy was not a CAT 2, another flat our lie from you clowns..
https://www.livescience.com/24380-hurricane-sandy-status-data.html
Ummm…I guess all the data is wrong then, and you are right.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Sandy
Again – both sites agree – it was a very large Cat 1 hurricane when it hit the US…at its peak it was Cat 3 when it hit Cuba.
According to the national weather service, it was a post-tropical cyclone (aka tropical storm, not a hurricane) when it made landfall in the US.
http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL182012_Sandy.pdf
Sandy wasn’t even a CAT 2 when it made landfall. It was extra-tropical and being absorbed by a cold front.
Sandy was class 2 when it hit NY
Lie, Sandy was a strong noreaster and didn’t get close to a CAT 2.
Sandy was Cat 1 (as per google).
Ha! I knew Sandy would come up…it does every year…just figured I’d let it happen again.
I just called Sandy a storm…hoping to avoid the argument above. Guess it was inevitable.
Dear Dr, Splitting hairs on windspead to make your point…and then to say Ha! like some kind of gotcha moment will do little to comfort the families of the dead, nor will it somehow undo the billions in damage caused by on again off again hurricane, post tropical cyclone,biggest storm to hit the east coast in years, Sandy. You seem so proud to say Ha!. Is that what your PhD was in meteorology was all about, a way for you to diminish those that are not so accurate about the word and categorization of “hurricane”. Sandy was a huge storm, that went back and forth between hurricane status, caused damage from Florida to Maine, and was truly a disasterous weather system. You have only Ha! to say, as if to make us non PhD recipients feel somehow foolish. Look in the mirror Dr., that person you see, is the foolish one
I have never believed in man-made global warming. I just wanted to thank you for the evidence you have and the research you have done to repute the global warming scare mongers!
I was in Deerfield Beach Florida at my grandmothers condo on the water on the eighth floor Of 500 South Ocean Way during hurricane Wilma. First the wind came from the east. And then it blew even harder from the west on the backlash. Paint was sandblasted on all beach facing metal up to a height of about 6 feet . The entire building I was swaying in the wind The water was blown out of the pool that was on the property I was staying. Small rocks used as roofing material turned into projectiles breaking every piece of glass within 500 yards of our building there was a brand new Cadillac XLR that had every single piece of glass including the side and rear view mirror smashed in addition to hundreds of small dents….. it was a total blackout for 12 days you could see the stars like you were in the middle of the Caribbean ocean the Milky Way was vividly clear in the absence of any artificial light anywhere in Florida…. definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced and hope I ever do this is just a tiny portion of the storm events…..I can’t believe that was 4300 days ago I was glad I was there to help my grandmother through it God rest her soul
Your article is INCORRECT – HURRRICANE IKE was a CAT 4 and it hit Galveston and Houston in 2008~! Nobody caught this but me????
Nope, Ike was Cat2 at landfall. It (and Sandy) gets mentioned every year when I (or someone else) does a post about this.
It had weakened to a Cat 2 when it made landfall. His article is correct.
Surely the article is wrong. We were repeatedly told as the globe warms, we will get more severe and more numerous hurricanes.
yeah, I know, right? The global and hemispheric Accumulated Cycle Energy (ACE) data shows a lot of variability, but no long-term trends: http://models.weatherbell.com/tropical.php
No. Sandy was a post-tropical cyclone when it made landfall in the U.S.
It’s interesting that most people have led to believe otherwise.
Soon they will be saying “we have not had a hurricane in 12+ years. This is an obvious sign that climate change is real” no matter what happens it all points to climate change. Now where do I get my check.
So we’re basing all the hurricanes hitting the US ?
Sandy was different levels until it made landfall in the US. Or do we want to base it on the damage it did ? 75 billion dollars, 650,000 homes destroyed, 300,000 business properties, and 233 killed?
It’s a unforeseen event is a better way of looking at it, and not a race for Categories.
TC mitigation/intensification is reality.
Please inform yourself:
Hurricane Aerosol Micro-physics Program (HAMP)
https://antioligarch.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/dhs-final-report-operation-hamp.pdf
http://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/BAMS-D-11-00147.1
“The DHS final report contains many questionable strategies but the most disturbing is the deployment of black carbon aerosols to intensify hurricanes.”
Thanks for your efforts on this and your strong spine.
I live in the Seattle area and took “Rocks for Jocks” at UW back in 1979. In that class I was surprised to find out that a mere 10 to 15 thousand years ago, the Puget Sound region was buried under about 1 mile of ice, but in the native recording of history there are no cars or smokestacks emitting greenhouse gasses or any other explanation of how those glaciers retreated.
Also we were told that Mt. Baker was going to erupt soon and threaten the whole region. We were told that while touring the ice caves around Mt. St. Helens which were toast just 7 months later.
To this day I find it odd that so many “so called” scientists ignore simple examples such as these, while claiming to “know” the answers to this “settled” science. It is like there is no talking to them…….Sad state of affairs.
Keep up the great work!!!!
No matter what, we will be told “it’s even worse than we thought.” I have been on several Lindblad/National Geographic tours, and that is the phrase the naturalists (plus James Balog of “Chasing Ice”) all began their “climate change” presentations with.