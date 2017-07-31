4,300 Days Since Last U.S. Major Hurricane Strike

July 31st, 2017 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

Wednesday of this week will mark 4,300 days since the last major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger, 111-129 mph maximum sustained winds) made landfall in the U.S.

That’s almost 12 years.

The last major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. was Wilma striking Florida on October 24, 2005, one of several strong hurricanes to hit the U.S. that year. The unusual hurricane activity in 2005 was a central focus of Al Gore’s 2006 movie, An Inconvenient Truth, in which Mr. Gore suggested 2005 was going to be the new normal. As you might recall, Gore went on to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for helping to raise awareness of the severe weather dangers from global warming.

Instead, the bottom dropped out of Atlantic hurricane activity after 2005. The “drought” of landfalling U.S. major hurricanes continues, and as seen in this graphic from WeatherStreet.com, no hurricanes have yet formed anywhere in the Atlantic basin in 2017, despite the forecast for an above-normal hurricane season:

Cumulative number of Atlantic hurricanes by date during the hurricane seasons of 2017, 2016, and the record-active year of 2005.


37 Responses to “4,300 Days Since Last U.S. Major Hurricane Strike”

Toggle Trackbacks

  1. lewis says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:06 AM

    Dr. Spencer et al,

    As has been stated numerous times; the agenda of the climate change alarmists has never been about climate it is about money and political control. Al Gore is a perfect example.

    Even better is an article in today’s (31 July) Wall St Journal
    where David Henderson and John Cochrane quote from the IPCC: “include:”reduced gender inequality & marginalization in other forms,” “provisioning of adequate housing,””cash transfers” and “awareness raising & integrating into education.”

    As we are all aware, these issues are directly related to climate change and, if instituted, as the IPCC recommends, will alleviate any concerns from that direction.

    Reply
  2. Jake says:
    July 31, 2017 at 6:32 AM

    This is my prediction for what we’ll hear on the news when the next Cat3+ hurricane finds it’s way to the shores of the USA …

    What should be heard: “This is first time a major hurricane has made landfall in the United States in well over a decade, in strike contrast to those predictions made by climate scientists ….”

    What will be heard: “As has been predicted, major storms have become a constant issue in the warming climate of the modern world ….”

    ***sigh***

    Reply
    • Snape says:
      July 31, 2017 at 8:12 AM

      Al Gore was wrong because meteorologists were wrong. They oversimplified. It was assumed warmer ocean/atmosphere would equal stronger and more frequent hurricanes.

      Two key ingredients were overlooked: necessary wind conditions (low wind shear) and humidity (air needs to be very moist, not just warm). These have mostly been absent last 12 years.

      Bottom line, all four conditions need to be present in order for strong hurricanes to develop, not just two.

      Reply
      • Snape says:
        July 31, 2017 at 8:25 AM

        BTW, I think it’s a mistake to blame individual storms, like Sandy and Katrina, on climate change. This has always bugged me. The long term trend should be the focus.

        Reply
        • An Inquirer says:
          July 31, 2017 at 10:16 AM

          Snape, you do establish a great amount of credibility when you make such a statement as your 8:25 statement.

          Of course, even if one establishes a long term trend, one still has a long ways to go to establish the cause. For example, one can establish a long term trend in retreating glaciers; however, given the fact the trend has been going on for 200 years — with greater retreat earlier in that time period — the cause is probably not AGW!

          Reply
      • Snape says:
        July 31, 2017 at 8:44 AM

        I forgot about another requirement: instability! Lots of stuff have to come together to get a big storm.

        Reply
  3. RW says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:36 AM

    Roy, don’t jinx us!

    Reply
  4. G8GT says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    HAARP…..It’s real. Even a congressional hearing it was mentioned it can alter weather patterns.

    Reply
  5. Comeon says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:24 AM

    For those that lived through Matthew, you don’t need a direct hit to see a lot of damage. But, we’d still consider that a “strike.”

    Reply
  6. Mike says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:30 AM

    Assumed is the key word here. ALL global warming BS is assumed. So thank you for admitting what we already knew.

    Reply
  7. Tom says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Hurricane Sandy – 2012, you must have limited capacity to actually think it’s been 12 years….doctor

    Reply
  8. Sharon Aine says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    I have never believed in man-made global warming. I just wanted to thank you for the evidence you have and the research you have done to repute the global warming scare mongers!

    Reply
  9. Mike says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:41 AM

    I was in Deerfield Beach Florida at my grandmothers condo on the water on the eighth floor Of 500 South Ocean Way during hurricane Wilma. First the wind came from the east. And then it blew even harder from the west on the backlash. Paint was sandblasted on all beach facing metal up to a height of about 6 feet . The entire building I was swaying in the wind The water was blown out of the pool that was on the property I was staying. Small rocks used as roofing material turned into projectiles breaking every piece of glass within 500 yards of our building there was a brand new Cadillac XLR that had every single piece of glass including the side and rear view mirror smashed in addition to hundreds of small dents….. it was a total blackout for 12 days you could see the stars like you were in the middle of the Caribbean ocean the Milky Way was vividly clear in the absence of any artificial light anywhere in Florida…. definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever experienced and hope I ever do this is just a tiny portion of the storm events…..I can’t believe that was 4300 days ago I was glad I was there to help my grandmother through it God rest her soul

    Reply
  10. Christine Noel says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Your article is INCORRECT – HURRRICANE IKE was a CAT 4 and it hit Galveston and Houston in 2008~! Nobody caught this but me????

    Reply
  11. asdasdasads says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Surely the article is wrong. We were repeatedly told as the globe warms, we will get more severe and more numerous hurricanes.

    Reply
  12. Jack says:
    July 31, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    No. Sandy was a post-tropical cyclone when it made landfall in the U.S.
    It’s interesting that most people have led to believe otherwise.

    Reply
  13. B says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:04 AM

    Soon they will be saying “we have not had a hurricane in 12+ years. This is an obvious sign that climate change is real” no matter what happens it all points to climate change. Now where do I get my check.

    Reply
  14. Gavin says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    So we’re basing all the hurricanes hitting the US ?

    Sandy was different levels until it made landfall in the US. Or do we want to base it on the damage it did ? 75 billion dollars, 650,000 homes destroyed, 300,000 business properties, and 233 killed?
    It’s a unforeseen event is a better way of looking at it, and not a race for Categories.

    Reply
  15. Global Wrench says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    TC mitigation/intensification is reality.

    Please inform yourself:

    Hurricane Aerosol Micro-physics Program (HAMP)

    https://antioligarch.files.wordpress.com/2014/12/dhs-final-report-operation-hamp.pdf

    http://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/pdf/10.1175/BAMS-D-11-00147.1

    “The DHS final report contains many questionable strategies but the most disturbing is the deployment of black carbon aerosols to intensify hurricanes.”

    Reply
  16. Darrin Ballard says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    Dr. Spencer,

    Thanks for your efforts on this and your strong spine.

    I live in the Seattle area and took “Rocks for Jocks” at UW back in 1979. In that class I was surprised to find out that a mere 10 to 15 thousand years ago, the Puget Sound region was buried under about 1 mile of ice, but in the native recording of history there are no cars or smokestacks emitting greenhouse gasses or any other explanation of how those glaciers retreated.

    Also we were told that Mt. Baker was going to erupt soon and threaten the whole region. We were told that while touring the ice caves around Mt. St. Helens which were toast just 7 months later.

    To this day I find it odd that so many “so called” scientists ignore simple examples such as these, while claiming to “know” the answers to this “settled” science. It is like there is no talking to them…….Sad state of affairs.

    Keep up the great work!!!!

    Reply
  17. Jeff G says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:13 AM

    Man-Bear-Pig (Al Gore) will save us…

    Reply
  18. Michael Combs says:
    July 31, 2017 at 11:25 AM

    No matter what, we will be told “it’s even worse than we thought.” I have been on several Lindblad/National Geographic tours, and that is the phrase the naturalists (plus James Balog of “Chasing Ice”) all began their “climate change” presentations with.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«